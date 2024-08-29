Big-mouth bigot attacks man, makes anti-Asian slurs in Brooklyn

Photos of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in Brooklyn on Aug. 2, 2024.

Police are searching for a big-mouth bigot who allegedly attacked a man after uttering at him a series of anti-Asian slurs in Brooklyn earlier this month.

According to law enforcement sources, on Friday, Aug. 2, at around 5:05 a.m., the suspect approached a 33-year-old male victim at the corner of Ocean and Foster Avenues in Flatbush, and blasted him with a verbal assault.

“Learn to speak English. Go to India, monkey face,” the suspect said.

After the word spew, the perp then punched the man in the head and arm, causing minor injuries, police sources said, adding that he refused medical attention.

The suspect did not use any weapons in the attack and fled on foot southbound on Ocean Avenue to parts unknown before officers from the 70th Precinct arrived on the scene.

No arrests have been made so far, but police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday. He is described as having a light complexion, medium build, brown eyes, brown hair, a beard and a tattoo on his right calf. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, tan shorts, blue shoes, and a green book bag.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.