BREAKING | Brooklyn police shooting leaves man critically injured, reports say

A major investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a police shooting on Thursday afternoon that left a man critically injured.
Police said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. on April 13 inside of 330 Lewis Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, within the 81st Precinct’s confines.
Sources close to the investigation said a man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after being shot during the incident.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and under investigation. A law enforcement source said a firearm was recovered at the scene.
One person at a nearby shop spoke about being trapped inside the business while the incident unfolded.
“We were trapped inside the store,” the resident said. “We heard a bang and saw a commotion. I looked out the window and paramedics were rushing with the stretcher, he wasn’t moving.”
The incident prompted a massive police response in the area of shooting. Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and other officials were seen speaking with officers and detectives taking part in the operation.
