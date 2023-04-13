BREAKING | Brooklyn police shooting leaves man critically injured, reports say

A major investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a police shooting on Thursday afternoon that left a man critically injured.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. on April 13 inside of 330 Lewis Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, within the 81st Precinct’s confines.

Sources close to the investigation said a man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after being shot during the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and under investigation. A law enforcement source said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

One person at a nearby shop spoke about being trapped inside the business while the incident unfolded.

“We were trapped inside the store,” the resident said. “We heard a bang and saw a commotion. I looked out the window and paramedics were rushing with the stretcher, he wasn’t moving.”

The incident prompted a massive police response in the area of shooting. Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and other officials were seen speaking with officers and detectives taking part in the operation.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.