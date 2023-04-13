Quantcast
News

BREAKING | Brooklyn police shooting leaves man critically injured, reports say

By Dean Moses, Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki
Brooklyn police shooting officer responds
A heavily-armed police officer responds to a reported shooting at 330 Lewis Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on April 13, 2023.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A major investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a police shooting on Thursday afternoon that left a man critically injured.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. on April 13 inside of 330 Lewis Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, within the 81st Precinct’s confines.

Sources close to the investigation said a man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after being shot during the incident.

Brooklyn police shooting scene
Officers and detectives outside the Lewis Avenue location where the shooting occurred.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and under investigation. A law enforcement source said a firearm was recovered at the scene. 

One person at a nearby shop spoke about being trapped inside the business while the incident unfolded.

“We were trapped inside the store,” the resident said. “We heard a bang and saw a commotion. I looked out the window and paramedics were rushing with the stretcher, he wasn’t moving.”

The incident prompted a massive police response in the area of shooting. Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and other officials were seen speaking with officers and detectives taking part in the operation.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.

