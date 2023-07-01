Brooklyn rape attempt: Scooter-riding creep sought for attacking woman

The suspect behind an attempted rape in Bushwick, Brooklyn on June 26, 2023.

Brooklyn detectives need the public’s help in finding the scooter-riding sicko who attempted to rape a young woman earlier this week.

The NYPD released new video footage Saturday morning of the attacker behind the incident which occurred at 10:20 p.m. on June 26 near the corner of Broadway and Macon Street in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator rode up to the location on his scooter, then dismounted and approached the victim, a 21-year-old woman, as she walked through the area.

Police said he grabbed the woman and told her to be quiet. The suspect proceeded to grab the victim’s skirt, causing her to fall to the ground and cut her hands.

Before he could do any more harm, police reported, the victim ran from the scene. The perverted perpetrator, meanwhile, got back on his scooter and rode off in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct. The victim did not require any medical attention, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a male in his mid to late 30s with brown eyes, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-dark clothing, red sandals and a helmet.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted rape or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.