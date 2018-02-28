Quantcast
Teen girl thrown to the ground, robbed in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
February 28, 2018
The attack happened in the middle of the day, police said.

A 16-year-old girl was thrown to the ground and robbed Monday afternoon in Brooklyn, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage Wednesday of the attack, which happened near Batchelder Avenue and Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 3:15 p.m.

The video shows the suspect, believed to be between 16 and 20 years old, grab the girl from behind, throw her to the ground and struggle with her before making away with her iPhone.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

