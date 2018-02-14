Suspects threaten boy with stun gun, steal bicycle in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A 13-year-old boy was threatened with a stun gun and robbed of his $1,000 bicycle behind a Brooklyn school on Monday, police said.

The boy was approached by two individuals at about 4:35 p.m. behind Intermediate School 234 on East 17th Street, between avenues R and S, police said.

One of the suspects placed a stun gun on his shoulder and demanded he give them his bicycle. The boy complied and the suspects fled, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspects Tuesday night. They are seen walking down a sidewalk when one appears to take the stun gun out of his pocket and point it at the other.

The victim did not appear to know the suspects, police said.

Investigators believe the two suspects also are behind a similar attempted robbery that happened just over an hour before the teen was targeted, according to the NYPD.

During that incident, an 18-year-old man was grabbed from behind and menaced with a stun gun on the corner of East 19th Street and Avenue V just after 3:10 p.m. The two suspects had demanded the victim’s jacket but were spooked by a witness and fled empty handed down Ocean Avenue toward Avenue U, police said.

The victim was not injured in the incident.