Police are looking for a man who reached into an open window and groped a woman as she slept in her bed.

Around 4:40 a.m. on May 12, an unknown male was walking on the rooftop of a Prospect-Lefferts building near Clarkson and Rogers avenues and reached into an open bedroom window and touched a sleeping woman, police said.

When the 21-year-old woman woke up, the man claimed to be a police officer and asked to join her in her bed, police said.

The woman screamed and the suspect ran off, police said.

No one was physically injured, police said.

Police released a video of a man, who they say is the suspect, walking on the rooftop.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).