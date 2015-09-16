Brooklyn’s wineries put on a map by local business chamber

The Brooklyn Chamber says there are 20 craft beverage makers in the borough.

Wine connoisseurs will get a chance to tour the best that Brooklyn has to offer starting Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce will launch the first of three maps for its growing and booming craft brewery industry, allowing people to check out the facilities where the homemade alcohol is manufactured. Carlo Scissura, the chamber’s president, said there are 20 craft beverage makers in Brooklyn, and an event like this would give them much-needed attention.

“This has incredible potential and possibilities,” he said.

Some of the wineries featured on the map, available at Explorebk.com, include Brooklyn Oenology and Brooklyn Winery in Williamsburg, Red Hook Winery, and Rooftop Reds at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. In addition to the facilities, the map lists restaurants, bars and stores that sell the wines as well as locations that do wine tastings. “They’re not just helping out the wineries, they’re helping out the communities throughout Brooklyn,” Scissura said.

Similar maps for beer breweries and spirit makers will launch in the next two weeks in anticipation of the Cheers NY craft beverage and food festival at Industry City on Oct. 3 and 4.

“I encourage everyone to come out and see what we have to offer,” Scissura said.