Brooklyn shooting suspect punched man before pulling trigger on him: NYPD

Brooklyn detectives are still looking for the perpetrator who punched and then shot a man in the back on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 near a home on the 1500 block of East 96th Street in Canarsie.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the unidentified suspect approached the victim, a 34-year-old man, as he walked near the location.

Cops said the perpetrator punched the victim in the face, then pulled out a gun and fired a shot as the man went down, striking him in the back.

Seconds later, authorities reported, the suspect took off on foot westbound along Avenue N.

Officers from the 69th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The 69th Precinct reported 15 shootings year-to-date through Dec. 3, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s a 25% decrease from the 20 tallied at the same point in 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Thursday afternoon’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.