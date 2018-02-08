Husband, wife fatally stabbed by masked attacker in Brooklyn, source says

The 65-year-old man was found outside their home in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, police said.

A husband and wife were stabbed to death at their Brooklyn home Wednesday evening by an attacker wearing a mask, a law enforcement source said.

Stephenson Bonaparte, 65, was found outside the home on Winthrop Street, between Nostrand and Rogers avenues, in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens at about 6:40 p.m. His 59-year-old wife, Hazel Brown, was found inside the home, police said.

Both had multiple stab wounds to the torso, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Stephenson was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attacker was believed to be wearing a mask, possibly a ski mask, a source said, but police did not have a description of a suspect.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.