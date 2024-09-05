Brooklyn subway shooting: Man executed near MetroCard vending machine, cops say

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a commuter to death inside a Brooklyn train station on Wednesday night.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a commuter dead inside a Brooklyn subway station on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources said the victim — 47-year-old Freddie Weston of Sterling Place in Crown Heights — was executed next to a MetroCard vending machine at the Rockaway Avenue train station on the C line in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 11:14 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33 found Weston on the station’s mezzanine level, next to the vending machine, with a single gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed Weston to Brookdale University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Sources familiar with the case said that so far, detectives have not located any witnesses to the shooting. An MTA worker heard the shot before making the grim discovery and contacting police.

Investigators found one bullet casing was also found at the scene.

The Rocdkaway Avenue station was immediately shut down and police officials could be seen hurriedly rushing up and down the staircase leading to the C line into the early morning hours.

Cops did not immediately have a description of a perpetrator. Detectives are now canvassing security video taken in and around the station, hoping to find clues that lead them to Weston’s killer.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.