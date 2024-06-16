Another shooting in Brooklyn’s ‘Bullet Town’: Two seniors shot, five questioned in latest gun violence

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in Brooklyn are questioning five people after two seniors were shot on Saturday in gun violence-ridden Brownsville, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on June 15 not far from Livonia Park, in the vicinity of Powell Street and Livonia Street.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct — which has seen shootings and murder soar so far in 2024 — rushed to the scene to find two senior victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 71-year-old woman, took two bullets to her torso and one to her right leg, while a 70-year-old man was shot in the left leg. It was not immediately clear if they were the intended targets, police said.

EMS rushed the pair to Brookdale Hospital, and they are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, cops say they took a group of five people into custody at the scene in connection with the horrific shooting. Charges against them are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Police brass say this is the latest in a string of shooting incidents that have plagued the area this year. As of June 11, there had been 29 shooting incidents in the area resulting in 35 victims. The same neighborhood is also leading the way in homicides with a staggering 13 people dead.

Chief Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri told amNewYork Metro that law enforcement is attributing the shootings to warring gangs.

“We have multiple issues right now going on in the 73, with multiple crews feuding,” Chief Lipetri said. “Some of the housing developments are right next to each other and they feud because of different crews they belong to.”

Police say they are surging hundreds of additional cops and specialized units into the 73rd Precinct over the next several months in an attempt to combat the gun violence.