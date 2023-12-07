Brooklyn subway slasher tells commuters to be ‘very’ afraid as he is whisked away in cuffs

Patric Anderson, 31, the alleged subway slasher accused of randomly attacking Brooklyn straphangers over the last several days warned the public on Thursday to be “very” afraid of him as he was taken away in cuffs.

Patric Anderson, 31, is accused of going on an indiscriminate rampage inside the Brooklyn subway system. According to police sources, Anderson allegedly slashed a 38-year-old woman on the right leg at around 11:50 p.m. on the mezzanine of the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station. While the victim was transferred to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she is expected to recover, Anderson fled the scene. It is not clear what led to the attack.

Anderson apparently struck again just after midnight on Wednesday at the Fulton Street and Lafayette Avenue station in Fort Greene when, again, he seemingly set his sights on a random rider. Producing a knife, Anderson purportedly slashed a 67-year-old man on the legs. The second victim was also rushed to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police sources report that Anderson was apprehended inside the Atlantic Avenue train station on Thursday morning after he was recognized by some eagle-eyed cops.

Anderson was questioned at Transit District 34 before being led away in cuffs by detectives. During his perp walk the alleged knife-wielding attacker made a bloodcurdling threat to New York subway riders.

When asked if the public should be afraid of taking the subway and of him, he responded: “Yes, they should — very.”

Anderson is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.