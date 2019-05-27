The NYPD is looking for two suspects after an innocent bystander was injured in a shooting inside a Brooklyn subway station last week.

A 27-year-old tourist from Iowa was grazed by a bullet in her left foot when two men fired shots at an unknown person inside the Franklin Avenue station on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights at about 10:20 p.m. on May 21, according to police and reports.

The woman was taken to Kings Country Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

The NYPD released images of the suspects, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, on Saturday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.