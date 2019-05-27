LATEST PAPER
Tourist injured in shooting at Franklin Avenue subway station, NYPD says

A 27-year-old woman from Iowa was grazed by a bullet in her left foot, according to reports.

Two men fired shots at another person in

Two men fired shots at another person in the Franklin Avenue subway station in Crown Heights on May 21, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
The NYPD is looking for two suspects after an innocent bystander was injured in a shooting inside a Brooklyn subway station last week.

A 27-year-old tourist from Iowa was grazed by a bullet in her left foot when two men fired shots at an unknown person inside the Franklin Avenue station on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights at about 10:20 p.m. on May 21, according to police and reports.

The woman was taken to Kings Country Hospital in stable condition, cops said. 

The NYPD released images of the suspects, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, on Saturday. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

