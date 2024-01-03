Brooklyn detectives look for suspect who shot teen dead at NYCHA complex

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a teenage boy outside of a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Brooklyn detectives continue to seek the suspect who shot a teenager dead at a NYCHA housing complex on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 69th Precinct rushed to the Bayview Houses at the intersection of East 102nd Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 2 to find 15-year-old Javel Lawton wounded near a playground.

Law enforcement says Lawton, who lived about three miles away from where he was found, sustained a gunshot wound to his torso. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that police are performing a full video canvas in order to determine exactly what took place.

This marks the second homicide of 2024 after 29-year-old Tsering Wangdu was stabbed to death in Queens during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.