A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said.

The unidentified woman was found by officers after someone called about an assault on Olean Street, between East 23rd and East 24th streets, in Midwood at about 6:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had no obvious signs of trauma, but her death appeared to be “criminal in nature,” police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

