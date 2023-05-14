Waking nightmare: Brooklyn woman sexually assaulted while sleeping in her home

A Brooklyn woman woke up to a creepy intruder sexually assaulting her, police revealed on Sunday.

Police released details Sunday morning regarding the disturbing incident occurred on May 12 inside an apartment on Middagh and Henry Streets in Brooklyn Heights.

At about 2 a.m. that morning, law enforcement sources said, the perverted burglar snuck into the bedroom of the 43-year-old victim while she slept before sexually assaulting her. However, the attack woke the woman causing her to scream and the assailant to flee.

Cops said the suspect then made his getaway with the victim’s wallet, containing cash and credit cards.

The incident was reported to the 84th Precinct. The woman did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

The NYPD have released a sketch of the intruder and are asking the public for help identifying the early morning stalker.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

