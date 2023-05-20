Brooklyn gunmen on mopeds who shot man following dispute still at large: NYPD

Brooklyn detectives are looking for two moped-riding gunmen who shot a man in broad daylight on Friday morning.

The NYPD released on Friday night images and video of the suspects sought for the shooting, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on May 19 in the area of Prospect Place and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim — a 37-year-old man — got into a dispute with the perpetrators moments before they pulled their guns out and opened fire.

Police said the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in the shoulder and hip. Following the shooting, they fled on their mopeds westbound along Prospect Place.

Paramedics and officers from the 77th Precinct arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting, where they found the bloodied victim and rushed him to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name, but said he had a long rap sheet of arrests.

Between New Year’s Day and May 14, according to the most recent NYPD data is available, the 77th Precinct had seen 7 victims of gun violence.

Citywide during that time, 396 people were shot.

Police described one of the gunman as a man with a light complexion and a medium build, believed to be 50 to 60 years of age and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red helmet, a blue jacket, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

His cohort, the NYPD reported, is believed to be a man with a medium complexion and a small build, about 60 years of age, and standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He wore a black hat, a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.