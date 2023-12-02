Brooklyn woman stabbed to death in her home, person of interest questioned: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a person of interest following the brutal stabbing death of a woman in her home on Friday night, police sources said.

The NYPD reported that Inna Deshkovich, 52, was killed inside a residence on the 100 block of 93rd Street in Bay Ridge at about 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Officers from the 68th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault at the location, found Deshkovich with multiple stab wounds to her neck. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, police took a 30-year-old man into custody for further questioning. Police have not yet confirmed if the man is related to the victim.

The motive for the murder remains unknown and under investigation, police said.

The 68th Precinct reported just two homicides year-to-date through Nov. 26, according to the most recent CompStat report. That number is equal to the same number of homicides reported in 2022.