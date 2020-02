Medics took five people to Bellevue Hospital Center for treatment on stretchers.

A tree branch fell in Bryant Park and injured five people on Thursday afternoon, according to FDNY officials.

It tumbled onto people in the park shortly before 4 p.m., an agency spokesman said.

Medics took five people to Bellevue Hospital Center for treatment on stretchers. Police then sawed down the tree, according to social media posts.

“Tree beside my table broke and fell on crowd at Bryant Park,” wrote user Ross Cranwell on Twitter. “Two people injured but hopefully ok. Pretty frightening.”