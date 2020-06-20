Bullets over Brooklyn: Man dead, two others injured in shootings linked to gang feud, cops say

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 27-year-old man is dead, another wounded when one or more gunman shot the two men in a car in Brooklyn on Friday in what police believe is part of an ongoing gang war, police said.

It was one of several shootings around the city, with two other people wounded within blocks of the homicide.

Police say this latest shooting occurred at 4:10 p.m. on June 19 as the two victims sat in a blue Nissan Maxima in front of 640 Stanley Ave. in East New York. Investigators say a white Mercedes Benz pulled along side of the Nissan and the passenger began firing at the vehicle windows.

The 27-year-old was shot in the chest, face and leg, and later died of his injuries at Brookdale University Hospital. His 17-year-old passenger was hit in the right leg, and is at Brookdale Hospital being treated.

Police have not released their identities.

Ray Ramos, owner of Quick Mart on the corner of Stanley Avenue, said the older victim ran into his store, bleeding and screaming “call 911.”

“The man came barreling through the doors screaming call 911, ‘I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.’ He was bleeding all over. He passed out so I started CPR, but it was basically too late,” Ramos said.

Police are investigating whether the Mercedes-Benz may have been the same vehicle involved in a shooting months earlier at a gas station located near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard. There, a man was shot during an apparent gun battle.

Later on Friday, a man was shot in the arm at 260 Cozine Ave. in East New York just after 11 p.m. Paramedics rushed him to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

A third shooting took place at 4 a.m. in front of 385 Snediker Ave., with a man taking a bullet to the leg. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

These shootings are just some of the 15 to occur across the city Friday night and into Saturday morning, police reports say.

Seven shootings occurred in the Bronx and a total of six occurred in Brooklyn.

A total of 20 people were shot in all five boroughs, many in neighborhoods where elected officials are proposing to reduce the number of police.

Anyone with information in regards to these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.