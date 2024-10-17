Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Calling all fashionistas: It is time to celebrate, as Burberry reopened its flagship store on E. 57 Street in Midtown this month with a nod to London architecture.

Friends and supporters of the British company, including a list of celebrities known for their spectacular fashion sense, celebrated the iconic shop’s reopening at a special in-store cocktail event on Wednesday. Model Tyra Banks, the legendary musician and actress, Cher, and actress and model Cara Delevingne were among those who attended the star-studded event.

Bringing a touch of Britain to the Big Apple, the newly renovated shop is set against a backdrop of British art and bespoke design. The reopened space features the brand’s latest collection on three floors and a new archive display that explores Burberry’s place in outerwear fashion history.

There are many new interior design accents, too. Shoppers can gaze out at the city streets through oversized windows as natural light shines through the boutique on a sunny day. Materials, including natural stone inspired by British limestone and railings similar to those found on the streets of London, speak to Burberry’s roots, per a company press release.

According to an article in Vogue, Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee was inspired by the cast iron railings and street architecture of the British capital to shape the rails and other features inside the newly madeover shop.

“The material palette reflects the essence of the house and our heritage,” Lee said.

The new look also features elements of the luxury brand’s heritage throughout the store, including seating areas furnished with Chesterfield sofas and displays showing Burberry designs.

The company also introduced tableware and tea service for clients to enjoy during appointments at the store, which first opened in 1978.

Pieces from Burberry’s Winter 2024 collection include new takes on classic trench coats, duffle coats and parkas, and full-length kilts, shearling jackets and Savile Row-inspired tailoring.

Burberry also said that at the NYC flagship store, coat shoppers could enjoy a new made-to-order service for the Castleford trench.

The piece is available in leather or suede and in colors inspired by British landscapes.

The company reports that the store will be the first to offer the Castleford in two new colors for men and women—stoat and peat—which are both lined with Burberry Check.

Burberry now has more than 50 stores in the United States, including the reopened one on 57th Street.

For more information, visit burberryplc.com.