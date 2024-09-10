Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Celebrities of all talents graced New York Fashion Week during Willy Chavarria‘s runway show on Friday during the iconic six-day style event in Manhattan.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, widely known for her role as Joan Clayton on the television show, “Girlfriends,” which aired 2000-2008, was part of the star-studded lineup at Chavarria’s spring and summer 2025 show.

Musicians Ciara, Doechii, Lourdes Leon, Ozuna and Tainy were also at the show, along with actor Danny Ramirez, best known for his roles in “Orange is the New Black” and “The Gifted,” and actress Taylour Paige from the crime movie, “Zola.”

Chavarria, an American designer, unveiled an array of designs at the ever-popular event. He is known for partnering with various organizations, brands and charities to promote social justice issues and support communities.