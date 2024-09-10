Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

FASHION WEEK: Stars dazzle during Willy Chavarria runway style show

By Posted on
three people dressed up at New York Fashion Week.
Ciara, Evan Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross. Evan and Tracee are siblings.
Courtesy BFA

Celebrities of all talents graced New York Fashion Week during Willy Chavarria‘s runway show on Friday during the iconic six-day style event in Manhattan.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, widely known for her role as Joan Clayton on the television show, “Girlfriends,” which aired 2000-2008, was part of the star-studded lineup at Chavarria’s spring and summer 2025 show.

Musicians Ciara, Doechii, Lourdes Leon, Ozuna and Tainy were also at the show, along with actor Danny Ramirez, best known for his roles in “Orange is the New Black” and “The Gifted,” and actress Taylour Paige from the crime movie, “Zola.”

Chavarria, an American designer, unveiled an array of designs at the ever-popular event. He is known for partnering with various organizations, brands and charities to promote social justice issues and support communities. 

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross at New York Fashion Week.Courtesy BFA
Fashion designer Willy Chavarria wearing a shirt that reads "ACLU" at New York Fashion Week
Fashion designer Willy Chavarria at New York Fashion. Chavarria is known for partnering with brands and organizations to promote social justice issues. WeekCourtesy BFA
singer songwriter Maggie Lindemann at Fashion Week.
Singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann at the show.Courtesy BFA
Taylour Paige and Richie ShazamCourtesy BFA
More style at the Chavarria show.Courtesy BFA
The Willy Chavarria spring/summer 2025 runway show during New York Fashion WeekCourtesy BFA

 

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC