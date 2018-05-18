LATEST PAPER
Buses collide near Lincoln Tunnel, injuring dozens, FDNY says

The conditions of the injured were not immediately clear.

Several people were injured after two buses collided

Several people were injured after two buses collided near the Lincoln Tunnel in midtown on Friday, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown
Two buses collided near the Lincoln Tunnel Friday morning, injuring at least 31 people, the FDNY said.

The buses crashed at about 10 a.m. near the center tube of the tunnel, and FDNY spokesman said.

The conditions of the 31 people were not immediately clear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

