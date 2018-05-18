News Buses collide near Lincoln Tunnel, injuring dozens, FDNY says The conditions of the injured were not immediately clear. Several people were injured after two buses collided near the Lincoln Tunnel in midtown on Friday, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 18, 2018 11:12 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Two buses collided near the Lincoln Tunnel Friday morning, injuring at least 31 people, the FDNY said. The buses crashed at about 10 a.m. near the center tube of the tunnel, and FDNY spokesman said. The conditions of the 31 people were not immediately clear. Check back for updates on this developing story. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.