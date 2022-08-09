Six people were injured on Tuesday after a man accidentally ran his car into a Bronx building.

According to police, at 12:19 p.m. on Aug. 9 a man was attempting to reverse his vehicle outside of 854 East 163rd Street. Police say that the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing him to jump the curb with his car.

The car then struck three adults and three children who were on the sidewalk before hitting the building. The victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, police say that no criminality is suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.