Car jumps curb, hits pedestrians in Garment District, officials say

A woman was struck by a car that jumped the curb in the Garment District on Thursday, June 15, 2017, police and fire officials said. Photo Credit: Pool Photo / John M. Mantel

At least 12 people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car jumped a curb in the Garment District, officials said.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 400 37th St., near Ninth Avenue and the Lincoln Tunnel, an FDNY spokesman said.

One woman, who was on the sidewalk, suffered a serious injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, fire officials said. Eight people in the SUV that jumped the curb, two people in a different vehicle and a second pedestrian were taken to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Pardeep Singh, 48, who drives a black taxi town car, said he was making a right onto West 37th Street when he was cut off by the SUV. The SUV then hit a truck and careened onto the sidewalk, he said.

“I was so scared my legs could not stop shaking,” Singh said. “I’m still really shaken and my neck hurts.”

Johnny Giordani, 41, who owns a panini shop at Ninth Avenue and 37th Street, said he saw a car swerve to beat a red light just before the crash.

“I saw the car swerve to beat the red light and then I heard a really big bang,” he said, adding that he saw a woman lying on the ground when he ran outside.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made, they said.