Cause of death for celeb fashion designer inconclusive for now

The autopsy of celebrity fashion designer Michele Savoia, whose body was found in the Hudson River on Sunday afternoon, was ruled inconclusive by the city medical examiner.

Further tests, including toxicology analysis, will be performed to determine what led to the death of Savoia, 55, who was last seen around 4 a.m. Thursday leaving trendy Chelsea night club Marquee, said a spokeswoman for the medical examiner. Savoia’s body was found in the river around 1:30 p.m. Sunday by the NYPD Scuba Team, about 20 feet from the yacht he had outfitted and lived on near Pier 59.

Savoia provided custom-tailored retro stage wear for celebrities such as Ricky Martin, Robert De Niro and Mickey Rourke, according to press reports. Savoia, who was known for his distinctive sartorial flair and many colorful tattoos, also designed vintage costumes for Broadway musicals.

Foul play is not thought to have played a part in his death, but the investigation continues, the NYPD said.