Central Park mugging: Woman beaten, robbed near carousel, NYPD says

A group of four teens stole the woman’s phone and Gucci bag, police said.

A 56-year-old woman was mugged while walking in Central Park Sunday night, police said.

The woman was holding her cellphone as she passed the carousel on the 65th Street Transverse, near Center Drive, at about 9:15 p.m.

A group of four teens sitting on a bench then followed the woman, police said.

Two of them grabbed her phone and fled, as two of them started to beat her.

The teens punched and kicked the woman before grabbing her Gucci bag — which included her credit cards and $500 in cash — before running.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her knee and head, but refused medical attention, police said.