Manhattan mom hit by falling Central Park tree sues city

Anne Monoky, who was hit by a falling tree in Central Park on Aug. 15, 2017, sued the city Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

The mother of three boys who was severely injured when a tree in Central Park fell on her and her sons in August last year sued the city for $200 million Monday.

Anne Monoky of Manhattan has been in a neck brace since the incident and will have “paralysis threatening injuries” for the rest of her life, the lawsuit says. She sustained a concussion and several spine and neck fractures when she was pinned by the tree on West Drive, near 62nd Street, on Aug. 15, 2017.

“If her C-1 vertebral fracture worsens, or becomes more unstable, she could be paralyzed from the neck down and will not be able to breathe without a respirator,” the suit says.

One of Goldman’s three sons, 2-year-old Grant, also sustained a serious head injury and requires ongoing medical attention, her lawyers said. Her other sons

Monoky and her lawyers argue that the “dead, defective, cracked and broken tree” was neglected for years, over-hydrated and “battered” with snowplows. They allege the city, the Department of Parks and Recreation and other defendants failed to properly maintain the train.

“It should have been obvious upon inspection by the defendants that the tree that fell on Anne Monoky was beyond life support,” Monoky’s lawyer Tom Kline said in a statement. “It was a hulking, 75-foot, several ton structure that could snap at any time on anyone. Those responsible for its maintenance knew or should have known that was the case and taken action long before Anne and her precious boys became its victims.”

Kimberly Joyce, a New York City Law Department spokeswoman said: “We will review the notice of claim.” The Parks Department declined to comment.