PHOTOS: Chalk murals drawn in Manhattan made to encourage others to vote | amNewYork

PHOTOS: Chalk murals drawn in Manhattan made to encourage others to vote
Wall art touting VOTE. Though these messages have been on walls in the Village and Soho for months, the message has more impact this week as thousands line up for early voting all over the city.
Photo by Tequila Minsky
By Tequila Minsky
Thousands of New Yorkers turned up over the weekend to cast their vote early. While many donned their masks with the word “Vote” on them, artists Wendy Stum and Anthony Cappetto began to create chalk art on the paving stones of Washington Square Park.
Commissioned by MTV, the chalk drawings were created in public spaces to encourage New Yorkers to vote.
