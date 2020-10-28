PHOTOS: Chalk murals drawn in Manhattan made to encourage others to vote | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Tequila Minsky

Thousands of New Yorkers turned up over the weekend to cast their vote early. While many donned their masks with the word “Vote” on them, artists Wendy Stum and Anthony Cappetto began to create chalk art on the paving stones of Washington Square Park.

Commissioned by MTV, the chalk drawings were created in public spaces to encourage New Yorkers to vote.