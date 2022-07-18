Chelsea shooting leaves man grazed, unmarked police car struck with bullet

A man involved in a Chelsea shooting early Monday morning is lucky to be alive after taking a bullet to the chin, but living to tell the tale.

Two officers are also counting their blessings after a stray bullet struck their unmarked vehicle while responding to the shooting. Neither of them were injured, law enforcement sources said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:17 a.m. on July 18 at the corner of West 22nd Street and 6th Avenue.

According to authorities, the 32-year-old male victim got into a dispute at the location with an unknown individual.

The fight turned violent, cops said, when the individual pointed a firearm at the victim and began pulling the trigger. One of the slugs struck the 32-year-old man on the chin, but it only grazed him.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to reports of the shooting. EMS brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not life-threatening.

But while responding to the shooting, officers inside an unmarked police vehicle discovered that their ride had been hit with a stray bullet.

Police sources said the slug lodged itself in the rear passenger seat of the auto, where no one was sitting at the time. No officers were injured.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.