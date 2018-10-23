LATEST PAPER
News

Bronx shooting injures 5-year-old boy, kills father, NYPD says

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, police said.

A child and an adult were shot at an apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday, police and fire officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A man was killed and his 5-year-old son was injured during a shooting inside a Bronx apartment building Tuesday afternoon, police and fire officials said.

Emergency responders were called to a stairwell in the building on Webster Avenue, near Claremont Park, around 4:30 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the torso and rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, the police spokesman said.

Responding officers found the 5-year-old boy in the stairwell bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his arm, the spokesman added. An NYPD lieutenant applied a tourniquet above the wound to help slow the blood loss before the boy was placed in a police vehicle and rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, per the spokesman.

The little boy was expected to make a full recovery, according to officials.

So far, there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

