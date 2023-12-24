Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

Christmas Eve shooting in Brooklyn leaves two men seriously wounded: NYPD

By Posted on
Police investigate Christmas Eve shooting in Brooklyn
Police investigate a shooting on Christmas Eve 2023 in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two men in Brooklyn were shot and critically wounded early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 5:57 a.m. on Dec. 24 at the corner of Fulton Street and Linwood Place in Cypress Hills.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times about the body, and a 33-year-old man shot twice.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition; however, police sources said Sunday they were expected to survive.

Police at Brooklyn shooting scene on Christmas Eve
A double shooting on Linwood Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Dec. 24, 2023 left two men hospitalized.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Witnesses talk to police in Brooklyn
Witnesses talk to cops after a double shooting on Linwood Street on Sunday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police sources said. The motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.

Entering the final two weeks of 2023, the 75th Precinct had tallied 53 shootings year-to-date through Dec. 17, down 31.2% from the previous year’s total, according to the most recent CompStat data.

 

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC