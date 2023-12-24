Christmas Eve shooting in Brooklyn leaves two men seriously wounded: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two men in Brooklyn were shot and critically wounded early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 5:57 a.m. on Dec. 24 at the corner of Fulton Street and Linwood Place in Cypress Hills.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times about the body, and a 33-year-old man shot twice.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition; however, police sources said Sunday they were expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police sources said. The motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.

Entering the final two weeks of 2023, the 75th Precinct had tallied 53 shootings year-to-date through Dec. 17, down 31.2% from the previous year’s total, according to the most recent CompStat data.