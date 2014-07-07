CIA has some social media fun for its ‘Twitterversary’

The CIA is an unlikely social media darling. But exactly one month since making its debut on Twitter, it’s clear …

The CIA is an unlikely social media darling. But exactly one month since making its debut on Twitter, it’s clear the intelligence-gathering agency has made its mark.

It celebrated its “Twitterversary” Monday with a series of tweets answering five commonly asked questions directed at the account, which spanned everything from pop culture to technology troubleshooting.

The CIA responded with humor:

“No, we don’t know your password, so we can’t send it to you. #sorrynotsorry #twitterversary”

“Sorry for not following you back @TheEllenShow. But if you visit us maybe we can take a selfie? #twitterversary”

“No, we don’t know where Tupac is. #twitterversary”

The CIA has earned more than 639,000 followers since June. The agency also joined Facebook last month.

(Jordan G. Teicher)