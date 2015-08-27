More than 400 Citi Bike stations now in NYC

More than 90 new stations will be built in Brooklyn and Queens this year.

Citi Bike has expanded in New York City to more than 400 stations as the ride share moves into new neighborhoods, the company said Thursday.

The 400th station was installed in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Putnam Avenue and Nostrand Avenue on Wednesday. Citi Bike has since added more to the neighborhood.

A total of 91 new stations will be built this year in Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods like Long Island City, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Greenpoint and Williamsburg. The Upper West Side and Upper East Side will get 48 stations, as far as 86th Street.

The city’s DOT says about 350 parking spaces will be affected, primarily in Manhattan.

By 2017, Citi Bike plans to have more than 700 stations and 12,000 bikes citywide.