Citi Bike rider dies in Chelsea crash involving bus, cops say

Dan Hanegby was riding the Citi Bike alongside a bus when he lost control, police said.

Hanegby’s death was the first to be associated with the Citi Bike rideshare program in New York City. Photo Credit: BFA.com / Zach Hilty

A man riding a Citi Bike was struck and killed by a bus on Monday, marking the first death associated with the rideshare program since it debuted four years ago.

Dan Hanegby, 36, was riding the signature blue bike on West 26th Street, near Eighth Avenue, just before 8:20 a.m. when he lost control, police said. The bus, which was driving alongside, then struck him, the rear tires rolling over Hanegby’s body.

The 52-year-old bus driver remained on the scene, police said. Hanegby, from Brooklyn Heights, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he was later pronounced dead.

“Together with the City of New York, we wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the rider’s family and loved ones on this terrible tragedy,” a Citi Bike spokeswoman said in a statement.

Hanegby’s death is the first since the program was set up in May 2013, having lent out bikes for more than 43 million trips. This was the second bike-sharing fatality in the United States since 2010, according to the company.

The first death occurred in Chicago when a woman was fatally struck by a flatbed truck last summer, according to reports.