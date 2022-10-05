New York City Bar launches efforts for election protection

The New York City Bar Association has launched an election protection effort and is urging its members and lawyers everywhere to take action to protect democracy in America from the increasing threats it is facing.

While America’s electoral systems survived the stress test of the 2020 election, upcoming elections are further threatened by the replacement of nonpartisan election officials and politicians with partisan actors in battleground states across the country. The City Bar’s website now has a page to provide election protection opportunities for lawyers and will be updated as new opportunities and information become available.