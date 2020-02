The legislation is meant to reduce the use of solitary confinement in jail.

The City Council Thursday unanimously passed legislation meant to reduce the use of solitary confinement in jail.

Starting this year, the Correction Department must collect and publicize 42 categories of information about how the city jails use the punishment.

The council also passed a nonbinding resolution calling on the department to stop forcing people arrested on new charges to serve solitary time they owe from previous jail sentences.