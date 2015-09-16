City Council to give pope official proclamation

The City Council will honor the pope with a special proclamation that will be handed to Cardinal Timothy Dolan during …

City Councilman Paul Vallone, who introduced the resolution, said the council was unanimous when it came to approving the proclamation.

“What has happened is that you have this new and progressive City Council embracing this new and progressive pope,” Vallone said (D-Bayside).

Dolan will give the proclamation to the pontiff at some point during his visit, according to Vallone.