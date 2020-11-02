City expanding interpretation services at 52 polling sites for Election Day | amNewYork

The city will provide additional interpreters at 52 polling stations tomorrow to help native Arabic, Urdu, Bengali, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian and Yiddish speakers cast their votes on Election Day, officials said on Monday.
“Language should not be a barrier to civic engagement,” said Civic Engagement Chair and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Sayeed. “Voting is a commitment to yourself, to your community and our shared democracy. Make a plan to vote.”
Additional interpreters will be mostly serving polling sites in Brooklyn although some are set to work at sites across the five boroughs. For more information on which polling sites have language assistance and for which languages call 866-VOTE-NYC. Here is a list of the sites offering additional language services on Nov. 3.
Brooklyn Election Day Poll Sites
|
Site Name
|
Site Address
|
Zip Code
|
Language
|
Telecommunications HS
|
350 67th Street
|
11220
|
Arabic
|
Sephardic Comm Ctr
|
1901 Ocean Parkway
|
11223
|
Arabic
|
PS 331
|
7002 4th Avenue
|
11209
|
Arabic
|
PS 264
|
371 89th Street
|
11209
|
Arabic
|
PS 179
|
202 Avenue C
|
11218
|
Bengali
|
PS 230
|
1 Albemarle Road
|
11218
|
Bengali
|
PS 152/PS 315
|
725 East 23 Street
|
11210
|
Haitian Creole
|
PS 68 JHS
|
956 East 82 Street
|
11236
|
Haitian Creole
|
PS 269
|
1957 Nostrand Avenue
|
11210
|
Haitian Creole
|
PS 276
|
1070 East 83rd Street
|
11236
|
Haitian Creole
|
Canarsie HS
|
1600 Rockaway Parkway
|
11236
|
Haitian Creole
|
PS 227 JHS
|
6500 16th Avenue
|
11204
|
Italian
|
PS 201 JHS
|
8010 12th Avenue
|
11228
|
Italian
|
McGuiness Sr Ctr
|
715 Leonard Street
|
11222
|
Polish
|
McCarren Play Center
|
776 Lorimer Street
|
11222
|
Polish
|
Shorefront YM-YWHA
|
3300 Coney Island Avenue
|
11235
|
Russian
|
Bay Academy-IS 98
|
1401 Emmons Avenue
|
11235
|
Russian
|
PS 209
|
2609 East 7th Street
|
11235
|
Russian
|
PS 52
|
2675 East 29th Street
|
11235
|
Russian
|
William E. Grady CTE High School
|
25 Brighton 4th Road
|
11235
|
Russian
|
PS 234 IS
|
1875 East 17 Street
|
11229
|
Russian
|
PS 128
|
2075 84th Street
|
11214
|
Russian
|
Trump Village Bldg 7A
|
2942 West 5 Street
|
11224
|
Russian
|
PS 90
|
2840 West 12th Street
|
11224
|
Russian
|
Seacoast Towers
|
1311 Brightwater Avenue
|
11235
|
Russian
|
PS 206
|
2200 Gravesend Neck Road
|
11229
|
Russian
|
PS 682
|
50 Avenue P
|
11204
|
Russian
|
Marlboro Memorial Post
|
300 Avenue X
|
11223
|
Russian
|
PS 197
|
1599 East 22 Street
|
11210
|
Russian
|
PS 188
|
3314 Neptune Avenue
|
11224
|
Russian
|
Trump Village Bldg 3A
|
444 Neptune Avenue
|
11224
|
Russian
|
PS 226
|
6006 23rd Avenue
|
11204
|
Russian
|
PS 346
|
1400 Pennsylvania Avenue
|
11239
|
Russian
|
PS 177
|
346 Avenue P
|
11204
|
Russian
|
Agudath Sr Ctr
|
817 Avenue H
|
11230
|
Urdu
|
William E. Grady CTE High School
|
25 Brighton 4th Road
|
11235
|
Urdu
|
PS 217
|
1100 Newkirk Avenue
|
11230
|
Urdu
|
IS 71 -Juan Morel Campos
|
215 Heyward Street
|
11206
|
Yiddish
|
Taylor Wythe Comm Ctr
|
80 Clymer Street
|
11249
|
Yiddish
|
Boro Park YM-YWHA
|
4912 14 Avenue
|
11219
|
Yiddish
The Bronx Election Day Poll Sites
|
Site Name
|
Site Address
|
Zip Code
|
Language
|
PS 119
|
1075 Pugsley Avenue
|
10472
|
Bengali
|
PS 90 The Family School
|
1116 Sheridan Avenue
|
10456
|
French
Manhattan Election Day Poll Site
|
Site Name
|
Site Address
|
Zip Code
|
Language
|
PS 116
|
210 East 33 Street
|
10016
|
Korean
Queens Election Day Poll Sites
|
Site Name
|
Site Address
|
Zip Code
|
Language
|
Lefrak City Apartments
|
96-10 57 Avenue
|
11368
|
French
|
PS 34-John Harvard
|
104-12 Springfield Boulevard
|
11429
|
Haitian Creole
|
PS 184-Flushing Manor
|
163-15 21 Road
|
11357
|
Italian
|
JHS 185-Edward Bleeker
|
147-26 25 Drive
|
11354
|
Italian
|
PS 207-Rockwood Park
|
159-15 88 Street
|
11414
|
Italian
|
Holy Cross Church
|
61-21 56 Road
|
11378
|
Polish
|
JHS 157-Stephen A Halsey
|
63-55 102 Street
|
11374
|
Russian
|
PS 175-Lynn Gross Discovery School
|
64-35 102 Street
|
11374
|
Russian
Staten Island Election Day Poll Sites
|
Site Name
|
Site Address
|
Zip Code
|
Language
|
PS 57 Hubert H. Humphrey
|
140 Palma Drive
|
11304
|
Chinese
|
PS 69 Daniel D. Tompkins
|
144 Keating Place
|
10314
|
Chinese