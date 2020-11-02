Quantcast
City expanding interpretation services at 52 polling sites for Election Day | amNewYork

Flip Through
Today's Paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your newsletter settings

Manage
News

City expanding interpretation services at 52 polling sites for Election Day

By
0
comments
Posted on
Every booth at St. Anthony of Padua Church in SoHo was occupied by voters casting ballots in the 2020 presidential election on the first day of early voting in New York City on Oct. 24, 2020.
Photo by Tequila Minsky

The city will provide additional interpreters at 52 polling stations tomorrow to help native Arabic, Urdu,  Bengali, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian and Yiddish speakers cast their votes on Election Day, officials said on Monday. 

“Language should not be a barrier to civic engagement,” said Civic Engagement Chair and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Sayeed. “Voting is a commitment to yourself, to your community and our shared democracy. Make a plan to vote.”

Additional interpreters will be mostly serving polling sites in Brooklyn although some are set to work at sites across the five boroughs. For more information on which polling sites have language assistance and for which languages call 866-VOTE-NYC. Here is a list of the sites offering additional language services on Nov. 3. 

Brooklyn Election Day Poll Sites

Site Name

Site Address

Zip Code

Language

Telecommunications HS

350 67th Street

11220

Arabic

Sephardic Comm Ctr

1901 Ocean Parkway

11223

Arabic

PS 331

7002 4th Avenue

11209

Arabic

PS 264

371 89th Street

11209

Arabic

PS 179

202 Avenue C

11218

Bengali

PS 230

1 Albemarle Road

11218

Bengali

PS 152/PS 315

725 East 23 Street

11210

Haitian Creole

PS 68 JHS

956 East 82 Street

11236

Haitian Creole

PS 269

1957 Nostrand Avenue

11210

Haitian Creole

PS 276

1070 East 83rd Street

11236

Haitian Creole

Canarsie HS

1600 Rockaway Parkway

11236

Haitian Creole

PS 227 JHS

6500 16th Avenue

11204

Italian

PS 201 JHS

8010 12th Avenue

11228

Italian

McGuiness Sr Ctr

715 Leonard Street

11222

Polish

McCarren Play Center

776 Lorimer Street

11222

Polish

Shorefront YM-YWHA

3300 Coney Island Avenue

11235

Russian

Bay Academy-IS 98

1401 Emmons Avenue

11235

Russian

PS 209

2609 East 7th Street

11235

Russian

PS 52

2675 East 29th Street

11235

Russian

William E. Grady CTE High School

25 Brighton 4th Road

11235

Russian

PS 234 IS

1875 East 17 Street

11229

Russian

PS 128

2075 84th Street

11214

Russian

Trump Village Bldg 7A

2942 West 5 Street

11224

Russian

PS 90

2840 West 12th Street

11224

Russian

Seacoast Towers

1311 Brightwater Avenue

11235

Russian

PS 206

2200 Gravesend Neck Road

11229

Russian

PS 682

50 Avenue P

11204

Russian

Marlboro Memorial Post

300 Avenue X

11223

Russian

PS 197

1599 East 22 Street

11210

Russian

PS 188

3314 Neptune Avenue

11224

Russian

Trump Village Bldg 3A

444 Neptune Avenue

11224

Russian

PS 226

6006 23rd Avenue

11204

Russian

PS 346

1400 Pennsylvania Avenue

11239

Russian

PS 177

346 Avenue P

11204

Russian

Agudath Sr Ctr

817 Avenue H

11230

Urdu

William E. Grady CTE High School

25 Brighton 4th Road

11235

Urdu

PS 217

1100 Newkirk Avenue

11230

Urdu

IS 71 -Juan Morel Campos

215 Heyward Street

11206

Yiddish

Taylor Wythe Comm Ctr

80 Clymer Street

11249

Yiddish

Boro Park YM-YWHA

4912 14 Avenue

11219

Yiddish

The Bronx Election Day Poll Sites

Site Name

Site Address

Zip Code

Language

PS 119

1075 Pugsley Avenue

10472

Bengali

PS 90 The Family School

1116 Sheridan Avenue

10456

French

Manhattan Election Day Poll Site

Site Name

Site Address

Zip Code

Language

PS 116

210 East 33 Street

10016

Korean

Queens Election Day Poll Sites

Site Name

Site Address

Zip Code

Language

Lefrak City Apartments

96-10 57 Avenue

11368

French

PS 34-John Harvard

104-12 Springfield Boulevard

11429

Haitian Creole

PS 184-Flushing Manor

163-15 21 Road

11357

Italian

JHS 185-Edward Bleeker

147-26 25 Drive

11354

Italian

PS 207-Rockwood Park

159-15 88 Street

11414

Italian

Holy Cross Church

61-21 56 Road

11378

Polish

JHS 157-Stephen A Halsey

63-55 102 Street

11374

Russian

PS 175-Lynn Gross Discovery School

64-35 102 Street

11374

Russian

Staten Island Election Day Poll Sites

Site Name

Site Address

Zip Code

Language

PS 57 Hubert H. Humphrey

140 Palma Drive

11304

Chinese

PS 69 Daniel D. Tompkins

144 Keating Place

10314

Chinese

 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC