City expanding interpretation services at 52 polling sites for Election Day | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city will provide additional interpreters at 52 polling stations tomorrow to help native Arabic, Urdu, Bengali, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian and Yiddish speakers cast their votes on Election Day, officials said on Monday.

“Language should not be a barrier to civic engagement,” said Civic Engagement Chair and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Sayeed. “Voting is a commitment to yourself, to your community and our shared democracy. Make a plan to vote.”

Additional interpreters will be mostly serving polling sites in Brooklyn although some are set to work at sites across the five boroughs. For more information on which polling sites have language assistance and for which languages call 866-VOTE-NYC. Here is a list of the sites offering additional language services on Nov. 3.

Brooklyn Election Day Poll Sites

Site Name Site Address Zip Code Language Telecommunications HS 350 67th Street 11220 Arabic Sephardic Comm Ctr 1901 Ocean Parkway 11223 Arabic PS 331 7002 4th Avenue 11209 Arabic PS 264 371 89th Street 11209 Arabic PS 179 202 Avenue C 11218 Bengali PS 230 1 Albemarle Road 11218 Bengali PS 152/PS 315 725 East 23 Street 11210 Haitian Creole PS 68 JHS 956 East 82 Street 11236 Haitian Creole PS 269 1957 Nostrand Avenue 11210 Haitian Creole PS 276 1070 East 83rd Street 11236 Haitian Creole Canarsie HS 1600 Rockaway Parkway 11236 Haitian Creole PS 227 JHS 6500 16th Avenue 11204 Italian PS 201 JHS 8010 12th Avenue 11228 Italian McGuiness Sr Ctr 715 Leonard Street 11222 Polish McCarren Play Center 776 Lorimer Street 11222 Polish Shorefront YM-YWHA 3300 Coney Island Avenue 11235 Russian Bay Academy-IS 98 1401 Emmons Avenue 11235 Russian PS 209 2609 East 7th Street 11235 Russian PS 52 2675 East 29th Street 11235 Russian William E. Grady CTE High School 25 Brighton 4th Road 11235 Russian PS 234 IS 1875 East 17 Street 11229 Russian PS 128 2075 84th Street 11214 Russian Trump Village Bldg 7A 2942 West 5 Street 11224 Russian PS 90 2840 West 12th Street 11224 Russian Seacoast Towers 1311 Brightwater Avenue 11235 Russian PS 206 2200 Gravesend Neck Road 11229 Russian PS 682 50 Avenue P 11204 Russian Marlboro Memorial Post 300 Avenue X 11223 Russian PS 197 1599 East 22 Street 11210 Russian PS 188 3314 Neptune Avenue 11224 Russian Trump Village Bldg 3A 444 Neptune Avenue 11224 Russian PS 226 6006 23rd Avenue 11204 Russian PS 346 1400 Pennsylvania Avenue 11239 Russian PS 177 346 Avenue P 11204 Russian Agudath Sr Ctr 817 Avenue H 11230 Urdu William E. Grady CTE High School 25 Brighton 4th Road 11235 Urdu PS 217 1100 Newkirk Avenue 11230 Urdu IS 71 -Juan Morel Campos 215 Heyward Street 11206 Yiddish Taylor Wythe Comm Ctr 80 Clymer Street 11249 Yiddish Boro Park YM-YWHA 4912 14 Avenue 11219 Yiddish

The Bronx Election Day Poll Sites

Site Name Site Address Zip Code Language PS 119 1075 Pugsley Avenue 10472 Bengali PS 90 The Family School 1116 Sheridan Avenue 10456 French

Manhattan Election Day Poll Site

Site Name Site Address Zip Code Language PS 116 210 East 33 Street 10016 Korean

Queens Election Day Poll Sites

Site Name Site Address Zip Code Language Lefrak City Apartments 96-10 57 Avenue 11368 French PS 34-John Harvard 104-12 Springfield Boulevard 11429 Haitian Creole PS 184-Flushing Manor 163-15 21 Road 11357 Italian JHS 185-Edward Bleeker 147-26 25 Drive 11354 Italian PS 207-Rockwood Park 159-15 88 Street 11414 Italian Holy Cross Church 61-21 56 Road 11378 Polish JHS 157-Stephen A Halsey 63-55 102 Street 11374 Russian PS 175-Lynn Gross Discovery School 64-35 102 Street 11374 Russian

Staten Island Election Day Poll Sites