City launches online portal for government documents

New Yorkers now have a one-stop shop to check out all of the official city publications.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday the beta launch of the online documents portal, nyc.gov/publications. Anyone who logs into the site can view 12,000 publications from various agencies such as the city comptroller’s office, buildings department and NYPD.

“Making public data easier to access is a win-win. It’s good for the public and good for government,” the city’s chief technology Officer Minerva Tantoco, said in a statement.

Although the portal is required by the city charter, only 48% of the city’s offices provided electronic reports a year ago. Since June, the city’s Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications as well as the Department of Records and Information Services worked with the civic community to bring that number up to 100%.

The site will continue to go through improvements and will include multimedia content.

“Empowering City agencies to better serve New Yorkers is at the heart of our mission,” DoITT Commissioner Anne Roest said in a statement.