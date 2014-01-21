City, MTA brace for 2014’s second snowstorm

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the MTA urged New Yorkers to hunker down until the second winter storm of the …

“If you have to go out, and you have a mass transit option, please choose that over your cars,” de Blasio said at a news conference. “The fewer vehicles on the road, the better job sanitation can do.”

To help sanitation crews keep roads clean, de Blasio suspended alternate side parking Tuesday and Wednesday.

For transit riders, the MTA suspended its Fast Track repairs to the E, F, M and R trains for the rest of the week so personnel can focus on snow removal and clean up after the storm.

The storm will disrupt express service during the evening rush hour, causing trains to run local to allow the MTA to move cars underground.

“At some point, all express lines will have local service,” MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said.

Buses have been heavily delayed on all routes and there are service changes on nearly two dozen lines across the city.

In the MTA’s weather alert, the agency is asking commuters to leave work early if possible, as the storm could worsen and could affect subway, bus and rail service. Check mta.info for the latest service changes.