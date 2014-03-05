City Planning approves Domino redevelopment plan

The City Planning Commission was unanimous in its approval.

The plan to redevelop the former Domino Sugar factory in Williamsburg cleared another hurdle Wednesday after the City Planning Commission unanimously gave its approval for the 3 million square-foot project.

The proposal will create 2,200 housing units, 480,000 square feet of office space, 110,000 square feet of retail space, and 143,000 square feet of community facility and a school.

“This is an impressive achievement. What we are today approving sows the seeds for an economically healthy mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood of the future,” City Planning Commission chairman Carl Weisbrod said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an agreement with developers on Monday that created 700 affordable apartments in the project, which must be approved by the City Council.

Construction is set to begin this December.