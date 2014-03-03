City reaches deal to bring more affordable housing to Domino site

An additional 110,000 square feet of affordable housing will be built.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that more affordable housing is coming to Brooklyn thanks to the city’s agreement with developers of the former Domino Sugar factory.

As part of the agreement between the City Planning Commission and Two Trees Management, the nearly 3 million square-foot mixed commercial-residential project in Williamsburg, will now include an additional 110,000 square feet of affordable housing.

The previous plan only called for 427,000 square feet of affordable housing.

Officials wouldn’t give specifics on the pricing for the apartments.

“We are securing more of the affordable housing families in Williamsburg need, and we are doing it by working together. This agreement is a win for all sides, and it shows that we can ensure the public’s needs are met, while also being responsive to the private sector’s objectives,” Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Alicia Glen said in a statement.

The City Planning Commission will vote on the new affordable housing component for the plan Wednesday. Once enacted, it will create 700 affordable apartments that will be spread out through 2,200 total units in the development.

Work on the project is set to begin in December.