City Winery to hosts Ukraine benefit concert this week

City Winery announced a benefit concert for Ukraine and the Come Back Alive Foundation, the largest foundation to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on Thursday, March 10.

Hosted by Eugene Kutz and Gogol Bordello with performances by Craig Finn & Franz Nicolay (The Hold Steady), Jesse Malin, Lady Lamb, Marc Roberge (O.A.R.), Matisyahu, Patti Smith, Stephin Merritt (The Magnetic Fields), Suzanne Vega and more!

“We are an ancient independent nation distinctly and forever different from this criminally insane neighbor. The proof you all see now in the fierce mind-blowing battle that the world is witnessing, a battle of Ukrainian people’s choice of freedom and democracy against the psychotic totalitarian regime next door,” Eugene Hutz, Ukrainian-born frontman of Gogol Bordello, said.

City Winery will produce a limited edition, custom labeled wine available for purchase at the benefit concert.

“Please help us to win this battle, help us to end this catastrophe immediately and bring the intruder to justice,” Hutz said. “Please stand with Ukraine in the battle for its democracy and freedom. Please Donate and Fundraise with us. Ukraine needs all of you. All your support counts.”

Tickets and donations can be made at www.citywinery.com.