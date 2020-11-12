Citymeals on Wheels celebrates delivering over 2 million meals during pandemic | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Founded in 1981, Citymeals on Wheels works tirelessly each year to deliver tens of thousands of meals to mobility challenged and elderly New Yorkers. With the coronavirus pandemic hitting the elderly hard, Citymeals on Wheels upped its efforts this year in providing nutrition to those who need it most. Those living in nursing homes are at-risk of falling severely ill, but for those elderly New Yorkers who live in their own homes, going out to the grocery store and continuing the normal activities of preparing meals is especially difficult.

Since the lockdowns of March and April, Citymeals on Wheels has been instrumental in helping carry the burden faced by housebound elderly New Yorkers, by delivering over 2 million delicious and nourishing meals. Citymeals on Wheels has been assisted in its efforts by over 7000 volunteers who together dedicated a whopping 27,000 hours of their time to helping the city’s most vulnerable residents across the five boroughs.

On Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., Citymeals on Wheels will be hosting their first ever virtual event: a coming together of recipients, volunteers and city celebrities to celebrate the charitable work of the organization.

Special segments will include a behind-the-scenes look at volunteer efforts and a day-in-the-life-of a Citymeals Chef. A star-studded guest list including Tina Fey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bernadette Peters, Meryl Streep, Sterling K. Brown, Liam Neeson, Billy Crystal, Michael Douglas and Adrienne Warren will read recipient thank you letters detailing just how meaningful and to what extent the service has helped the elderly in our communities. Culinary star-power will be present too, with Daniel Boulud, José Andrés, Charlie Palmer and author Gail Simmons all planning attendance to the online event. Comic relief will be provided by Colin Jost, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Mario Cantone, amongst others.

Citymeals on Wheels has been a charitable pillar in NYC for almost three decades and will continue to provide enhanced help to vulnerable communities throughout the COVID pandemic. Their trusted Board of Directors covers all administrative costs, so if you decide to donate to Citymeals on Wheels, rest assured that 100% of your donation is going toward the preparation and delivery of meals for your neighbors in need. To learn more about the event, donate or become a heroic frontline volunteer, visit www.citymeals.org/morethanameal.