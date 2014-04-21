Climate change, income inequality threaten NYC: de Blasio

The mayor made the comments at a conference on the future of urban cities.

Two hazards threaten the city’s progress — income inequality and climate change, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday night.

“Many people speak about income inequality in moral terms, but there is a pragmatic aspect,” de Blasio said at a conference, noting that when the gap between rich a poor widens and the middle class erodes, “the stability of the whole system is threatened.”

He also said that Superstorm Sandy weather-wise was “the worst case scenario” but added officials are taking steps to prepare for extreme weather events.