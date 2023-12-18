WEATHER ALERT: Monster coastal storm in NYC leads to power outages, flash flooding

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New Yorkers woke up to a massive storm that drenched the city’s streets and left thousands of tri-state area customers without power.

The coastal storm made landfall on Sunday evening, with winds and heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout the morning commute.

Gusts of winds reached between 54 and 55 mph overnight, and local officials urged people to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday, as the extreme weather is expected to continue throughout the morning.

“A travel advisory is still in effect for New York City. Please exercise caution with your morning commute,” Mayor Eric Adams said on social media. “Take mass transit and stay off the roads if possible.”

Con Edison says they have begun getting power back to customers in the area, but many are still left in the dark.

“Con Edison has restored service to 12,700 customers and is working to restore the remaining approximately 20,000 customers who lost power during the rain and windstorm that is hitting the New York region,” the company said.

Queens was the hardest hit county where the company operates, with 6,600 customers currently without service. Westchester County has 6,100 people in the dark, followed by the Bronx (3,600), Staten Island (2,500), Brooklyn (1,500). Manhattan, meanwhile, has most local power lines underground, and therefore avoids weather-related blackouts in most situations.

Even for those who do have power, though, Monday may present some challenges.

As of Monday morning, the Verrazzano Bridge between Brooklyn and Staten Island was closed in both directions, and alternate side parking has been suspended.

On the subways, there are weather-related delays to the 7, A, C, G, N, R, 6, J, 2, 3, F, and M trains. Straphangers are encouraged to check MTA.info before beginning your commute.

Airports in the Tri-State area remain open, though many flights have been canceled.

The travel advisory is in place until at least 5 p.m. on Monday.

On top of that, there remains a coastal flooding advisory, as the storm is expected to cause minor to major flooding in areas such as Jamaica Bay.