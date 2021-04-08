Tragic collision in Brighton Beach as 97-year-old in walking device pinned to storefront by Cadillac | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A heartbreaking collision led to the disturbing death of a 97-year-old male, identified as Volf Ferdman, who sitting on a walking device as a car mounted the curb and pinned him against a storefront in the Brighton Beach area.

NYPD reports that the collision occurred on April 7 at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of 405 Brighton Avenue.

Authorities report that Ferdman was sitting on his walking device, while the 79-year-old operator of a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was parked along the north curb line of Brighton Beach Avenue.

The tragedy occurred when the Cadillac operator attempted to pull from a parked position, mounted the curb and drove onto the sidewalk where Ferdman was parked. Ferdman was struck by the front bumper and forced into a storefront, leaving him pinned between the stores glass doors and the Cadillac’s bumper in a heartbreaking scene.

Officers from the 60th Precinct and EMS responded, finding Ferdman with trauma about the body. He was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced deceased.

The Cadillac driver was not injured in the collision and NYPD state the investigation is ongoing.