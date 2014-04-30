Column: Google may kill Nexus devices

Last week, rumors swirled that Google may be on the verge of killing off a mainstay in its line of products: Google Plus. (See: Google Plus May Be on Its Last Legs.) And there's a bit of déjà vu this week as sources indicate that another Google staple could be coming to an end -- only this time the product is far more beloved.

A recent report by The Information claims that Google might discontinue its Nexus line of phones and tablets. The devices, which run the purest versions of the Android platform and (ideally) are among the first to receive OS updates when available, have earned a dedicated fan base that prefers high- or near-high-end hardware with stock Android over the proprietary skins and infrequent updates from popular devices lines like Samsung's Galaxy S.

Unfortunately, Nexus products were primarily relegated to online-based sales and never benefitted from the level of brand awareness that pushed Samsung and Apple devices to the top of the bestseller lists.

Full story at Minyanville.