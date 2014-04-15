Column: Time to show some results at Yahoo

Yahoo sprinted to the top of the online ratings for sports content in February, wresting the crown for most unique visitors from reigning champion ESPN.

Nicely done, although its glorious reign will be brief. The Winter Olympics games, presented by Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports in a digital alliance, drew 63.6 million unique visitors to the site, according to the ComScore ratings for February. ESPN had been on top for the previous five months, and inevitably it will be there again when the March figures come out since ESPN had the NCAA Basketball Championships.

The Yahoo-NBC News alliance, in place since December 2012, was intended to increase Yahoo's broadcast presence. It certainly did that.

