LATEST PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
News

Column: Time to show some results at Yahoo

Minyanville

Minyanville

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE
Print

Yahoo sprinted to the top of the online ratings for sports content in February, wresting the crown for most unique visitors from reigning champion ESPN.

Nicely done, although its glorious reign will be brief. The Winter Olympics games, presented by Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports in a digital alliance, drew 63.6 million unique visitors to the site, according to the ComScore ratings for February. ESPN had been on top for the previous five months, and inevitably it will be there again when the March figures come out since ESPN had the NCAA Basketball Championships.

The Yahoo-NBC News alliance, in place since December 2012, was intended to increase Yahoo's broadcast presence. It certainly did that.

Full story at Minyanville.

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants